BTS, Leenalchi & Jeongmilla sweep Korean Music Awards

The Korean Music Awards (KMA) has chosen global sensation BTS, alternative pop band Leenalchi and folk singer-songwriter Jeongmilla as the top winners for this year’s event.
BTS received two trophies, Best Song of the Year and Best Song - Pop, for the global hit “Dynamite” while Leenalchi won three trophies including Artist of the Year. Jeongmilla also won three trophies, Best Song - Folk, Best Album - Folk, and Best Album of the Year.
The KMA is now in its 18th year and awards musicians on the basis of artistic achievement rather than popularity or commercial success.
