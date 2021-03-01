BLACKPINK chosen to advocate climate change awareness

S. Korea’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program
BLACKPINK has been appointed as advocates to help raise awareness on climate change issues.
The group was invited by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as advocates for COP26 (26th UN Climate Change Conference) as the group’s recent video “Climate Change in Your Area #COP26” a huge success, garnering over 10 million views.
COP26 will take place in Glasgow, Scotland this November under Britain’s presidency.
