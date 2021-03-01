COVID-19 Quarantine Procedures at Incheon Int’l Airport
Date: March 27~28
Venue: CGV Yeongdeungpo (and online)
A series of concerts featuring some of the hottest youthful stars will be held at CGV Yeongdeungpo from March 27-28. “Youth Arena 2021” features eight artists (Lilboi, Yun Ddan Ddan, George, Surl, Ha:tfelt, Mind U, Zitten & Grizzly) and will allow audiences to first enjoy films about each star’s story dreams and challenges; enjoy their music through a concert; communicate with the artists with questions on-site; and take photos with some of the stars participating in the event. The event will also be streamed live for fans who are unable to attend the offline event.
