BTS to perform at Grammy Awards

BTS will be performing at the upcoming Grammy Awards, becoming the first Korean nominee to perform at what’s called “music’s biggest night” in the US.





BTS has been listed among 22 musicians who will perform at the 63rd Grammys alongside stars such as Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. It is the first time that a South Korean artist will perform at the Grammys as a nominee.





BTS is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The awards ceremony is slated for March 14 (US time).