HYUKOH to hold first online concert this month

The popular indie rock band HYUKOH will hold its first online concert later this month.





“HYUKOH 2021 Online World Tour: Through Love” will be streamed for fans in Korea on March 27, and for fans abroad on March 28.





The concert has been pre-recorded at Samneung pine forest in the ancient city of Gyeongju some 370 kilometers south of Seoul. The historic city was home to the ancient kingdom of Silla.