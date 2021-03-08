HYUKOH to hold first online concert this month

COVID-19 Quarantine Procedures at Incheon Int’l Airport
2021-03-09
2021-03-08
The popular indie rock band HYUKOH will hold its first online concert later this month.
“HYUKOH 2021 Online World Tour: Through Love” will be streamed for fans in Korea on March 27, and for fans abroad on March 28.
The concert has been pre-recorded at Samneung pine forest in the ancient city of Gyeongju some 370 kilometers south of Seoul. The historic city was home to the ancient kingdom of Silla.
2021-03-09
2021-03-07
2021-03-04
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >