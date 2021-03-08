BLACKPINK’s Rose and rapper Jessi to release new music this month

COVID-19 Quarantine Procedures at Incheon Int’l Airport
BLACKPINK’s Rose will be making her solo debut this month while rapper-singer Jessi will also be releasing a new digital single.
Rose is the 2nd member of the globally popular girl group BLACKPINK to be debuting as a solo artist. Her album, simply titled “R” will be released on March 12.
Jessi, who found nationwide popularity with her previous album as well as her role as a member of the project band “Refund Sisters,” will also be releasing a brand new digital single on March 17.
