BLACKPINK’s Rose and rapper Jessi to release new music this month





BLACKPINK’s Rose will be making her solo debut this month while rapper-singer Jessi will also be releasing a new digital single.





Rose is the 2nd member of the globally popular girl group BLACKPINK to be debuting as a solo artist. Her album, simply titled “R” will be released on March 12.





Jessi, who found nationwide popularity with her previous album as well as her role as a member of the project band “Refund Sisters,” will also be releasing a brand new digital single on March 17.