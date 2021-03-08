Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

IU’s new full length album set for release this month

2021-03-08

K-POP Connection


IU will be releasing her much-awaited full length album on March 25. 


The new album, titled “Lilac,” comes some four years after the release of the critically acclaimed “Palette” in 2017.


The singer’s latest single “Celebrity,” which has been topping charts since its pre-release in January, will also be included in the upcoming album.

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >