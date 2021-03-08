IU’s new full length album set for release this month

COVID-19 Quarantine Procedures at Incheon Int’l Airport
IU will be releasing her much-awaited full length album on March 25.
The new album, titled “Lilac,” comes some four years after the release of the critically acclaimed “Palette” in 2017.
The singer’s latest single “Celebrity,” which has been topping charts since its pre-release in January, will also be included in the upcoming album.
