Yurisangja Lee Se-joon’s “Seasonal Concert”





Date: March 26-27

Venue: Maria Callas Hall





Hosted by J-ART, a seasonal concert to celebrate Spring will be held at Maria Callas Hall in Gangnam, Southern Seoul featuring Yurisangja’s Lee Se-joon. Maria Callas hall is a private concert hall with 51 seats featuring top-notch sound and lighting. The concert will focus on music related to the upcoming Spring season. Meanwhile, Yurisangja as a group will also be holding a concert highlighting Spring in Busan next month.