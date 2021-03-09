To All Guys Who Loved Me (2) 무소식이 희소식이겠죠?

COVID-19 Quarantine Procedures at Incheon Int’l Airport
Hyun-ju’s dad: 하... 그나저나 현주는 잘하고 있으려나 모르겠어요.
무소식이 희소식이겠죠?
I wonder if Hyun-ju is doing well.
No news is good news, right?
Hyun-ju’s mom: 그러게요. 사고 쳤으면 커플매니저한테서 연락이 왔을 텐데…
You’re right. If she’s gotten into trouble, I’m sure the couple’s manager would have called…
(전화오는 소리)
(phone ringing)
Hyun-ju’s dad: 양반은 못되네요
Speak of the devil…
Hyun-ju’s mom: 여보세요?
Hello?
Expression of the Week
무소식이 희소식이겠죠? (no news is good news, right?)
무소식이 희소식 – proverb meaning no news is good news
Casual – 무소식이 희소식이겠지?
Semi-polite/polite – 무소식이 희소식이겠죠?
>>”~겠죠?” turns the expression “무소식이 희소식” into a question form. Hyun-ju’s mom is asking Hyun-ju’s dad for confirmation that no news is good news.
>>”양반은 못되네요” is another proverb which means “speak of the devil” and Hyun-ju’s dad is using the expression because Hyun-ju’s mom just mentioned that the couple’s manager would have called when the phone rings.
