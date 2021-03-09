To All Guys Who Loved Me (2) 무소식이 희소식이겠죠?

Lines

Hyun-ju’s dad: 하... 그나저나 현주는 잘하고 있으려나 모르겠어요.

무소식이 희소식이겠죠?

I wonder if Hyun-ju is doing well.

No news is good news, right?

Hyun-ju’s mom: 그러게요. 사고 쳤으면 커플매니저한테서 연락이 왔을 텐데…

You’re right. If she’s gotten into trouble, I’m sure the couple’s manager would have called…

(전화오는 소리)

(phone ringing)

Hyun-ju’s dad: 양반은 못되네요

Speak of the devil…

Hyun-ju’s mom: 여보세요?

Hello?





Expression of the Week

무소식이 희소식이겠죠? (no news is good news, right?)





무소식이 희소식 – proverb meaning no news is good news





Casual – 무소식이 희소식이겠지?

Semi-polite/polite – 무소식이 희소식이겠죠?





>>”~겠죠?” turns the expression “무소식이 희소식” into a question form. Hyun-ju’s mom is asking Hyun-ju’s dad for confirmation that no news is good news.





>>”양반은 못되네요” is another proverb which means “speak of the devil” and Hyun-ju’s dad is using the expression because Hyun-ju’s mom just mentioned that the couple’s manager would have called when the phone rings.



