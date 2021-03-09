Menu Content

2021-03-09

Special Drone Light Show


The Seoul branch of the National Election Commission stages a light show involving some 300 drones above Nodeul Island on Monday to encourage people to vote in the April 7 by-elections. 

(Yonhap News)

