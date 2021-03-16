Gov't Finds More Suspicious Land Purchases in LH Scandal

ⓒYONHAP News

The government has discovered additional improprieties by employees of the state-run housing corporation LH on top of about a dozen cases announced earlier, involving purchases of land abusing inside information. The prime minister has pledged to adopt rigorous compliance standards to make sure that such illicit purchases do not occur in the future.





The government has revealed the interim results of its probe into the state-run housing developer Korea Land and Housing Corp, or LH, whose employees are suspected to have been involved in suspicious land purchases.

In a televised news conference on Thursday, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the probe has found a total of 20 LH staff who allegedly took advantage of insider information.





[Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Korean-English translation)]

“This is an apparent crime that trampled on the dreams of ordinary people, who wanted to buy a home with their life savings. The public outrage stands to reason and their call for punishment is just. The government will not tolerate those public corporation employees and civil servants who lined their pockets, taking advantage of the hopes and dreams of ordinary people.”





Earlier this month, civic groups claimed that about a dozen LH staff were involved in suspicious land purchases in Gwangmyeong and Siheung, southwest of Seoul, allegedly using prior knowledge related to the government’s massive development projects there.

Amid the public outrage, the police launched a full-fledged investigation while the government probed the Land Ministry and LH employees.

Investigators looked into more than 14-thousand staff and executives at LH and the ministry.

The prime minister said that this is only the beginning. The probe will expand to other state and local agencies.





[Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Korean-English translation)]

“LH and its employees must respond to the public's doubt over whether their organization is needed any longer. The public's trust of LH has irrevocably plummeted. The deputy prime minister for economy will take the lead in drafting a reform plan to ensure that LH is reborn.”





Amid public criticism that the government is failing to contain rising housing prices, the government last month announced the new development projects.

Earlier this week, President Moon Jae-in called on the government to make sure that its plan to supply some 830-thousand new homes nationwide proceed without glitch over the next four years, despite the scandal.





The ruling and opposition parties have shown mixed reactions to the interim results of the joint government investigation into the alleged land speculation irregularities involving public officials.

In a briefing on Thursday, ruling Democratic Party Spokesperson Kang Sun-woo apologized over the scandal and vowed to strictly deal with land speculation-related crimes.

Main opposition People Power Party Spokesperson Kim Eun-hye, on the other hand, expressed disappointment, accusing the government of seeking to put an end to the scandal by punishing only a handful of officials.

On Friday, Land Minister Byeon Chang-heum expressed his intent to resign to President Moon Jae-in amid growing public criticism over the alleged land speculation.

Chung Man-ho, the senior presidential public communication secretary, revealed the minister’s move in a media briefing on Friday.

According to the presidential secretary, Moon in response said that the minister had no choice but to take a posture of responsibility, indicating he will accept the resignation.