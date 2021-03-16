US Secretaries of State, Defense to Visit Seoul Next Week

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will visit Seoul next week, arriving on March 17, though Blinken will leave on the 18th while Austin is staying until the 19th.

Both secretaries will be arriving after a visit to Japan, and the trip will be their first overseas tour under the Joe Biden administration.

South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and Defense Minister Suh Wook will each meet their U.S. counterpart next Wednesday, before the four sit down for a so-called "two-plus-two" meeting the following day.

The "two-plus-two" dialogue, which will resume after being suspended under the previous Donald Trump administration, is expected to focus on the North's nuclear program, strengthening the alliance and coordinating efforts in the global fight against COVID-19.

As the Biden administration has reportedly advanced in drawing up its North Korea policy, attention is drawn to how the U.S. plans to address the North's nuclear and missile programs. Washington is also likely to highlight the trilateral cooperation framework with Japan.