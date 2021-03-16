S. Korea, US Agree on Deal for Sharing Defense Costs

ⓒYONHAP News

South Korea and the United States have reached an agreement on Seoul's share of the burden in maintaining U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula. Under the new deal, South Korea will pay one-point-183 trillion won this year in shared defense costs, up nearly 14 percent from the last deal.





The Foreign Ministry announced that Seoul and Washington reached an agreement on the Eleventh Special Measures Agreement(SMA), which stipulates how much South Korea pays for the upkeep of the 28-thousand-500 troops in U.S. Forces Korea.

The agreement came after three days of negotiations that kicked off last Friday in Washington between South Korea's chief negotiator Jeong Eun-bo and his U.S. counterpart Donna Welton.

The agreement comes after negotiations first began in September 2019 and has ended a vacuum that had lasted for over a year.

Under the new deal, valid through 2025, South Korea will pay one-point-183 trillion won in shared defense costs this year, up 13-point-nine percent from last year. From 2022 to 2025, Seoul and Washington will raise Seoul’s contribution based on the increase in national defense costs.

Seoul and Washington also agreed to devise measures to prevent having to place South Koreans employed by the USFK on unpaid furlough.

The two sides decided to stipulate in the new deal that in the event of a vacuum in the SMA, it will be possible to pay South Koreans employed by the USFK wages similar to the wages provided the previous year.

Also under the new deal, the percentage of costs that South Korea covers for the wages of the South Korean workers in the USFK will be expanded from the current maximum 75 percent to 87 percent.

The renewed SMA will be officially signed after being initialed and going through an internal review. The accord will go into effect once it is ratified by South Korea's National Assembly.

The official signing of the deal is expected to come next week when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visit Seoul for the first time in their official capacities.





South Korea and the United States on Monday kicked off their annual springtime military exercise, though scaled back amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A military official said on Monday that the allies started the combined exercise early that morning while enforcing strong quarantine measures to prevent an outbreak of the virus.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said on Sunday that the computer-simulated command post training will run through March 18 and will not include outdoor drills amid the pandemic.

A JCS official said that the drill will involve a "minimum level of troops" given the coronavirus situation.