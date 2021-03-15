2021 OnOff Concert 1. Jung Jae-hyung

Air Quality Category and Behavioral Guidelines
Date: April 2, 2021
Venue: Lotte Concert Hall
Lotte Concert Hall is premiering a concert series called “OnOff Concert” to celebrate the upcoming Spring season. The first concert in the series will feature Jung Jae-hyung who is known as an all-around entertainer as well as an accomplished pianist, singer-songwriter and composer. Jung will perform songs from his latest album “Avec Piano” which was released in 2019. Audiences will be able to enjoy the performance live, but the concert will also be streamed live online through Olleh TV, Seezn & KAVECON.
