Rose’s latest solo release sweeps iTunes charts

BLACKPINK’s Rose has released her first solo album which has been sweeping iTunes charts around the world.
The title track “On The Ground” from Rose’s first solo album, “R,” has topped iTunes charts in countries including the US, France and Thailand since being released on March 12.
The song’s MV has also garnered more than 36 million views on YouTube as of March 13.
