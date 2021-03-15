SHINee to hold first online concert next month

ⓒ SM Entertainment

SHINee will hold its first-ever online concert next month. The group recently made a comeback after a 2.5 year hiatus after all members completed their mandatory military service.





“Beyond LIVE - SHINee: SHINee World” will be livestreamed on April 4 through V Live. It will be the group’s first solo concert since their 2018 performance in Japan.





The group plans to showcase tracks from their 7th full-length album which has topped regional iTunes albums charts in 45 countries since its release.