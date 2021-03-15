SHINee to hold first online concert next month

Air Quality Category and Behavioral Guidelines
2021-03-16
2021-03-15
SHINee will hold its first-ever online concert next month. The group recently made a comeback after a 2.5 year hiatus after all members completed their mandatory military service.
“Beyond LIVE - SHINee: SHINee World” will be livestreamed on April 4 through V Live. It will be the group’s first solo concert since their 2018 performance in Japan.
The group plans to showcase tracks from their 7th full-length album which has topped regional iTunes albums charts in 45 countries since its release.
2021-03-16
2021-03-08
2021-03-16
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >