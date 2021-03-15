IZ*ONE to disband as scheduled in April

Air Quality Category and Behavioral Guidelines
2021-03-16
2021-03-15
The project group IZ*ONE will be disbanding next month as planned.
The group debuted through a reality audition TV program and will be wrapping up their 2.5 year group career and returning to their respective managements.
One of their last schedules as a group was a two-day online concert “ONE, The Story” held March 13-14.
2021-03-16
2021-03-08
2021-03-16
