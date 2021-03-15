Menu Content

IZ*ONE to disband as scheduled in April

2021-03-15

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Off the Record

The project group IZ*ONE will be disbanding next month as planned. 


The group debuted through a reality audition TV program and will be wrapping up their 2.5 year group career and returning to their respective managements. 


One of their last schedules as a group was a two-day online concert “ONE, The Story” held March 13-14. 

