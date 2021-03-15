2PM’s Jun. K releases new Japanese EP

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Jun. K of the boyband 2PM has released a new EP in japan.





“This Is Not A Song” has topped regional iTunes K-pop and pop albums charts in Japan upon its release.





The latest EP is the singer’s fifth Japanese EP and consists of four tracks including the title “This Is Not A Song, 1929”. The song was pre-released as a single in South Korea and Japan in June 2020.