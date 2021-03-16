To All Guys Who Loved Me (3) 어떻게 할까요?

Air Quality Category and Behavioral Guidelines
2021-03-16
#Drama Lines l 2021-03-15
Lines
Secretary: 어제 서현주 팀장이 사직서를 제출했습니다. 어떻게 할까요?
Seo Hyun-ju handed in her resignation yesterday. Should we process it?
Ji-woo : 일단 보류하세요.
Defer it for now.
Secretary : 네.
Yes, sir.
Expression of the Week
어떻게 할까요? -- should we process it?/what should we do (about it)?
어떻게 – how
하다 – v. to do
Casual – 생각이 좀 짧았어
Semi-polite/polite – 생각이 좀 짧았습니다
>>”어떻게 할까요?” is asking the hearer what to do about a certain situation, or how something should be done (in a given situation).
>>In the dialogue, the secretary is asking Ji-woo(his boss) what to do about Seo Hyun-ju’s resignation and whether it should be processed or not.
