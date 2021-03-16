To All Guys Who Loved Me (3) 어떻게 할까요?

Lines

Secretary: 어제 서현주 팀장이 사직서를 제출했습니다. 어떻게 할까요?

Seo Hyun-ju handed in her resignation yesterday. Should we process it?

Ji-woo : 일단 보류하세요.

Defer it for now.

Secretary : 네.

Yes, sir.





Expression of the Week

어떻게 할까요? -- should we process it?/what should we do (about it)?





어떻게 – how

하다 – v. to do





Casual – 생각이 좀 짧았어

Semi-polite/polite – 생각이 좀 짧았습니다





>>”어떻게 할까요?” is asking the hearer what to do about a certain situation, or how something should be done (in a given situation).





>>In the dialogue, the secretary is asking Ji-woo(his boss) what to do about Seo Hyun-ju’s resignation and whether it should be processed or not.



