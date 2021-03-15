Menu Content

2021-03-15

News



Green Tea Field 


Visitors take a stroll on an O'Sulloc green tea field in Seogwipo, Jeju Island on Monday. Red camellia flowers fallen to the ground are in contrast with the green field. 


(Yonhap News)

