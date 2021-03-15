Air Quality Category and Behavioral Guidelines
Green Tea Field
Visitors take a stroll on an O'Sulloc green tea field in Seogwipo, Jeju Island on Monday. Red camellia flowers fallen to the ground are in contrast with the green field.
(Yonhap News)
