Political Messages in Photos of N. Korean Leader

After North Korea wrapped up the eighth congress of its ruling Workers’ Party in January this year, leader Kim Jong-un took commemorative photographs with officials as many as seven times, in contrast to just one time after the seventh party congress five years ago.





After finishing a training session for chief secretaries of city and county party committees on March 6, the leader was seen in a commemorative photo to stand on the third row, not on the front row, which is considered rather unusual. It is said that photographs of North Korea’s top leader have special meanings. In today’s edition of Inside North Korea, we’ll learn about political messages reflected in photos of the North Korean leader from Professor Chung Eun-chan at the Institute for Unification Education.





In North Korea, taking a picture with the top leader is the greatest honor of one’s life. Current leader Kim Jong-un has taken photos quite often since he came to power. Most recently, he took pictures with new high officials of the party at the latest party convention, and with the newly elected Cabinet members including the premier, the vice premier and ministers at the Supreme People’s Assembly that was held after the party event. Through the pictures, North Korea wants to demonstrate that the dear leader absolutely respects his people and he is deeply loved by the people. Apparently, the regime is seeking to deal with a growing discontent among the public and strengthen internal solidarity by releasing many photos that show the leader’s care for the people.





A photograph that shows the image of the top leader is called by North Korean residents “Photo No.1.” The leader often takes commemorative pictures with hundreds of people or more than a thousand people, so it’s difficult to identify who’s who in those photos. Even so, appearing in a picture that includes the leader is considered a privilege given to the only chosen people. For North Koreans, one of their lifetime dreams is to take a picture with the leader.





A person who appears in “Photo No.1” is considered very special. The person’s status is determined depending on exactly where he or she stands in the photo. When the leader visits military units or factories, he may take group photos with all the members there or with just a few people.





Sometimes, he takes a picture with a particular person alone. Of course, the individual photo is considered at the highest level.





One of my relatives went to university with former leader Kim Jong-il. He took pictures alone with former leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il, arm in arm, at Cheonji Lake on top of Mt. Baekdu. He hung those precious pictures on the wall at his house. Even I was not allowed to enter his house directly because it was guarded by soldiers. Those who belong to the power elite can take individual photos with the leader.





In North Korea, “Photo No.1” is regarded as a family treasure, not just because it is related to one’s honor and pride but because it can actually be used as one of their qualifications. Those who take a commemorative picture with the top leader can get the opportunity to enter the Workers’ Party. They may receive special treatment when recommended to the college or getting a promotion at work. Even if they are not members of the “core” class that is considered to the most loyal among the three political groups, they can grab the opportunity to move up the social ladder and turn their lives around, as long as they appear in “Photo No.1.” In other words, taking a picture with the leader is one of the prerequisites for success in life.





Those who take commemorative photos with the leader, shake hands with him or meet him at a close distance are in a more advantageous position than others when going to college, getting jobs or being appointed as chief officials. It is rare for ordinary residents, not party members, to meet the leader, but that happens occasionally. If the leader, during his field inspection, happens to meet a farmer removing weeds, the farmer can come up in the world afterwards. He can enter the party, go to college and become one of the chief workers in the farming area. Those who appear in “Photo No.1” may not be punished even if they commit a crime. That’s because the treatment of them as criminals may defame the leader. Or, their status is already so high that their crimes can simply be overlooked.





When former leaders Kim Il-sung and Kim Jong-il inspected military units, they would take photos with soldiers there or their family members to boost the morale of the troops. It is believed that current leader Kim Jong-un uses his pictures for political purposes more actively than his predecessors. Perhaps, he is pretty familiar with the usage of photos or images due to his experience of studying abroad. Professor Chung now explains the political messages shown in Kim Jong-un’s photos.





During the years of former leader Kim Jong-il, films and artworks were used as a propaganda tool to praise the leader. Current leader Kim Jong-un, on the other hand, has taken pictures with various groups of people and he likes to show physical contact with people in his photos. For instance, a photo shows the leader carrying a military researcher on his back. The researcher is credited with developing a new missile engine. Photos like that were never found during the era of former leaders. Other pictures show the leader sitting on the ground and allowing local residents to sit by his side. Obviously, the photos reveal that the leader is very friendly toward the people and takes great care of them. Some photos show the leader visiting Cheonji Lake on Mt. Baekdu with windswept hair. Compared to former leader Kim Jong-il’s photos that give a sense of stillness, North Korea seems to be drawing attention to the dynamic image of Kim Jong-un as a young leader. Last year, North Korea showed scenes of the leader wiping away tears during his speech. All these images are used for political purposes to promote his leadership, which is different from that of his predecessors.





In North Korea, photos of the top leader are actively used to promote his image and policies. For Kim Jong-un, it is important to demonstrate both inside and outside the country that he has governed the country in a stable manner, enjoying absolute support from his people, although he is young. So, what kind of image does he hope to create through his pictures?





It seems Kim Jong-un wants to show that his leadership is duly recognized by his people and he carries out his policies in consideration of the people. In many photos, the leader is seen to talk with people informally, glue the sole of a shoe himself at a factory or bend over to pull out weeds, smiling brightly. Photos of the leader commanding a missile test can deliver the people a very strong message that there’s nothing to be afraid of. Photos of the leader severely criticizing officials at meetings represent his strong image as a young and decisive leader who handles everything swiftly. As for economic difficulties, the leader is also shifting the responsibility on to the officials. By blaming and punishing the officials before the public finds fault with the leader, he makes the people get vicarious satisfaction. This is part of his political leadership.





By making public appearances often, Kim Jong-un seeks to get closer to the general public and show his strong and decisive image. But the image without substance is nothing more than just an image. The so-called “photo politics” in North Korea will prove unconvincing, unless the country resolves its real problems, such as economic difficulties and security concerns.