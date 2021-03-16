'Minari' Earns 6 Oscar Nominations

ⓒYONHAP News

Director Lee Isaac Chung’s film “Minari” has been nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture. In particular, South Korean Youn Yuh-jung was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in the film, becoming the first South Korean actor to garner an Oscar nomination.





[Nick Jonas, Singer and Actor (English)]

"Minari, Christina Oh. Producer."





[Priyanka Chopra, Actor (English)]

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"





The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Monday unveiled its final list of nominations for this year’s Academy Awards.

"Minari," a film about a Korean immigrant family in search of the American dream in the 1980s, was nominated for best picture, best directing, best original screenplay, best actor, best supporting actress and best score.

[Youn Yuh-jung, Actor (English)]

“Getting warm, warming about my movie, It's just.. It's not realistic to me, actually. Well, thank you for having me anyway.”





Youn has written a new chapter in the 102-year history of South Korea’s cinema by becoming the first ever South Korean to secure a nomination in an acting category of one of the world's most coveted film awards.

Last year, Bong Joon-ho made history after his film "Parasite" was nominated for six Academy Awards and ended up winning four.

Korean-American actor Steven Yeun also picked up an Oscar nomination for his performance in “Minari,” becoming the first Asian-American actor to ever be recognized in the lead actor category.





[Steven Yeun, Actor (English)]

“The discussion around being the first Asian American, that's well and good.."





Meanwhile, Korean-American director Erick Oh’s “Opera” was nominated for an Academy Award in the animated short film category.





[Erick Oh, Director (English)]

“Oh my god, oh my god, congrats guys.. crazy... crazy… oh my god, thank you guys.”





The 93rd Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood on April 25.