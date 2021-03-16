Moon Apologizes for Land Speculation by State Corp Staff

ⓒYONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has apologized to the Korean public over a land speculation scandal, involving employees of the state-run land development corporation LH.

During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon addressed the corruption in the real estate market, which could be more widespread than previously thought among LH staff and other public servants.

This came two weeks after the initial disclosure by civic groups.

The government’s preliminary probe has found that at least 20 LH staff were involved in suspicious land purchases in Gwangmyeong and Siheung near Seoul, allegedly using prior knowledge of the state development projects there. Amid the widening probe, more suspicious land deals have been detected by the media, as well as state and local agencies.

Ahead of the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections slated for April 7, Moon suggested Monday that the corrupt practice is not just a problem in his administration but a deep-rooted social ill of the country, which his government failed to fix.