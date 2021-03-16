S. Korea, US Solidify Collaboration on N. Korea Front

ⓒYONHAP News

The top diplomats and defense chiefs of South Korea and the U.S. held a joint four-way meeting in Seoul to discuss North Korea and other key pending issues. Following the two-plus-two meeting on Thursday, they held a news conference, laying out the blueprint for Seoul-Washington cooperation.





At the news conference following the four-way meeting, Seoul’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that they closely coordinated on how to deal with North Korea as the Joe Biden administration sets sail.





[S. Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (Korean-English translation)]

"First of all, we have reaffirmed the urgency of the North Korean nuclear issue and that it calls for close bilateral collaboration. Secondly, we agreed to make every diplomatic effort to peacefully resolve the nuclear issue, based on a strong foundation of security. And lastly, not only during the U.S.' North Korea policy review but also in the process of its implementation, the two sides will continue close cooperation on the basis of our completely synchronized strategy."





[US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (English)]

“The goals of this policy are clear. We are committed to the denuclearization of North Korea, reducing the broader threat that [North Korea] poses to the United States and our allies, and improving the lives of all Koreans, including the people of North Korea who continue to suffer widespread and systematic abuses at the hands of their repressive government. We also discussed China..."





While Secretary Blinken reiterated his censure against North Korea's human rights violations, his South Korean counterpart Chung did not comment on the issue.

The top diplomats also noted that China was a key topic of discussion, although the two sides said they did not get into the specific issue of South Korea's membership to the Quad initiative.

Asked if Washington will pick up from the 2018 Singapore summit, Chung said the basic principles of denuclearization should continue to be respected, while Blinken noted that Washington's grand strategy will soon be introduced based on his discussions with Seoul and Tokyo.





[US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (English)]

"President Biden plans to complete a North Korea policy review in the weeks ahead in close coordination and consultation with the Republic of Korea, with japan and with other key partners, including reviewing pressure options and the potential for future diplomacy."





South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ensured that they are ready to back up diplomatic efforts.





[US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (English)]

"Our work in today's foreign and defense ministerial meetings reflects our firm belief that leading with diplomacy, backed by a strong, combined defense posture, and working closely with our allies and partners, will allow us to meet every challenge... "





Wrapping up their first two-plus-two talks in almost five years, the two sides adopted a joint statement.

This came as North Korea has again issued more harsh rhetoric against U.S. efforts to resume nuclear dialogue, following an earlier statement by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Yo-jong.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, Choe Son-hui, the North’s first vice foreign minister said the U.S. has tried to contact the regime since mid-February through several routes including New York.

She said, however, no North Korea-U.S. communication or meetings will be held unless Washington withdraws its hostile policies on the North and that Pyongyang will continue to ignore the U.S.' attempts to reach out to the North.





The United States and China ended their two-day high-level talks held in Alaska without producing a joint statement.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, China's State Councilor Wang Yi and Communist Party foreign affairs chief Yang Jiechi held a two-plus-two meeting from Thursday.

According to Reuters, Sullivan told reporters that the U.S. expected to have tough and direct talks on a wide range of issues, and that’s exactly what they had.

He said Washington will continue to consult with allies and partners and seek cooperation with China.

Yang Jiechi said the high-level strategic dialogue was candid, constructive and helpful though there are still some important differences between the two sides.