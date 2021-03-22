2021 Yurisangja Concert “Spring Again” in Busan





Date: April 10, 2021

Venue: Busan Citizens Hall Grand Theater





The ballad duo Yurisangja will be holding a concert highlighting the season of Spring in Busan. Titled “Spring Again,” the concert will be held in two sessions on Saturday April 10, 2021 at the Busan Citizens Hall. The duo formed in 1997 and consists of vocalists Park Seung-hwa and Lee Se-joon. They are well known for their beautiful love songs like “May I Love You” and “To the Bride.”