2PM’s Junho discharged from military service

ⓒ JYP Entertainment

Junho, a member of the K-pop boy band 2PM, has been discharged from mandatory military service.





The singer has successfully completed his alternative military service and was discharged on March 20. Junho, the main dancer for 2PM, is the last member of the group to complete his military service.





2PM has been on hiatus since 2017 as all members have been fulfilling their mandatory military duties.