Big Hit Entertainment announces name change to HYBE

Big Hit Entertainment, the management and label behind K-pop superstars BTS, has unveiled a plan to change its name.
The agency announced it will be changing its name to Hybe in efforts to become an “entertainment lifestyle platform.”
CEO Bang Si-hyuk announced that Hybe symbolizes “connection, expansion and relationships.”
