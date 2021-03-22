Menu Content

Super Junior releases new album celebrating 15th anniversary

2021-03-22

K-POP Connection

© Label SJ

Veteran K-pop boy group, Super Junior, is celebrating its 15th anniversary in the industry this year and has recently released a brand new album. 


The group’s 10th studio album titled “The Renaissance” dropped on March 16. The album carries 10 tracks including the title “House Party.”


Like it’s title suggests, the group expressed hope that the anniversary album will serve as a “turning point” for a “new renaissance” in the group’s career. 

