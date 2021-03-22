Rose performs new track on Jimmy Fallon Show

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Rose of BLACKPINK has performed her chart-topping solo release on the US late night show “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”





The singer appeared on the popular TV show on March 16 (US time) to perform the title track of her debut solo album “On the Ground.”





The appearance marked Rose’s second on the show as BLACKPINK performed “How You Like That” in June 2020, becoming the first K-pop girl group to appear on the show.