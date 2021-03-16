To All Guys Who Loved Me (4) 속 터져

Lines

Min-jung : 다들 얘기해봐. 이게 대체 무슨 시츄에이션이라 생각해?

You guys say something. What kind of situation is this?

Young-eun : 봐봐. 한때 같이 살았던 남녀가 심각하게 얘기하다가 여자가 울었어. 그리고 그 길로 바로 남자 집으로 들어갔는데, 답은 나온 거 아니냐?

Look here. A formerly married couple have a serious conversation and the woman cries. Right then and there, she goes back into her ex-husband’s house. It’s pretty obvious isn’t it?

Hyun-ju : 재결합이지?

They’re getting back together?

Min-jung : 아우 속 터져. 지옥 같은 시집살이 싹 까먹고 또 똑같은 지옥행 급행열차에 올라타? 이 기집애 당장 끌어내려야 돼. 말 안 들으면 내가 전남편 머리채라도 잡을 거야!

How frustrating! How could she forget about her in-laws from hell and get back on the same express train to hell? We need to get her off the train. If she doesn’t listen I’m going to grab her ex-husband’s hair.

Hyun-ju : 김관장님 스포츠머리다.

Mr. Kim has a short buzz cut.





Expression of the Week

속 터져 (how frustrating)





속 – inside, stomach, mind

터지다 – to burst open





Casual – 속 터져





>>”속” means literally means “stomach” or the “mind” of a person which implies their manner or attitude towards something.

>>“터져” is a verb that means to “burst open.” Koreans use the expression “속 터져” which literally means one’s “mind” or “inside” is “bursting open” to imply that they are very frustrated and distressed.





>>A similar expression to “속 터져” is “답답하다” which means to feel uneasy, upset or worried.



