ONF

#Artist Search l 2021-03-22


Genres: K-pop, dance

Labels: WM Entertainment

Current Members: Hyojin, E-Tion, J-Us, Wyatt, MK, U

Active from: 2017


ONF is a boy group which debuted under WM Entertainment in 2017. The group originally started out with seven members: Hyojin, E-Tion, J-Us, Wyatt, MK, U and Laun. However, with the departure of Laun in 2019, the group currently maintains its six-member format. Their debut EP was released on August 3, 2017, and the group’s first studio album “ONF: My Name” was released Feb. 24, 2021.


Full Length

ONF: My Name (studio, 2021)


EPs, Singles & Remakes 

Ours (single, 2020)

Spin Off (EP, 2020)

Go Live (EP, 2019)

We Must Love (EP, 2019)

Timing (single, 2018)

You Complete Me (EP, 2018)

On/Off (EP, 2017)

