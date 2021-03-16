Air Quality Category and Behavioral Guidelines
Genres: K-pop, dance
Labels: WM Entertainment
Current Members: Hyojin, E-Tion, J-Us, Wyatt, MK, U
Active from: 2017
ONF is a boy group which debuted under WM Entertainment in 2017. The group originally started out with seven members: Hyojin, E-Tion, J-Us, Wyatt, MK, U and Laun. However, with the departure of Laun in 2019, the group currently maintains its six-member format. Their debut EP was released on August 3, 2017, and the group’s first studio album “ONF: My Name” was released Feb. 24, 2021.
Full Length
ONF: My Name (studio, 2021)
EPs, Singles & Remakes
Ours (single, 2020)
Spin Off (EP, 2020)
Go Live (EP, 2019)
We Must Love (EP, 2019)
Timing (single, 2018)
You Complete Me (EP, 2018)
On/Off (EP, 2017)
