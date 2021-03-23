Air Quality Category and Behavioral Guidelines
2021-03-23
Green Onion Harvest
Farmers on Imja Island in Shinan, South Jeolla Province are harvesting green onions. The output is sharply down due to monsoon rain, cold wave and snowfall, raising prices 4-fold from a year ago.
(Yonhap News)
