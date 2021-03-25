Menu Content

Children Learn Traffic Safety

2021-03-25

News


Children Learn Traffic Safety 


Kindergarten students receive road safety training at a children's park in Gwangju on Thursday when one year ago this day a revised traffic accident law called the Minshik Act took effect to toughen penalties on car accidents taking place within child protection zones.  


(Yonhap News)

