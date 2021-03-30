IMF Raises S. Korea's 2021 Growth Outlook to 3.6%

Rival Parties’ Approval Ratings ahead of April By-election
The International Monetary Fund(IMF) on Friday sharply raised its growth outlook for South Korea this year.
According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the IMF forecast the South Korean economy to grow three-point-six percent this year, up from its January estimate of three-point-one percent.
The IMF said the upgrade is based on the projection that the South Korean economy will recover this year with the support of "a gradual normalization of COVID-related factors and stronger external demand."
The international body said it also took into account the anticipated impact of the latest 15 trillion-won extra budget.
