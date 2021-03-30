Rival Parties’ Approval Ratings ahead of April By-election
Genres: K-pop, dance
Labels: Brave
Current Members: Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, Yuna
Active from: 2011
Brave Girls is a girl group that was established by producer Brave Brothers in 2011. Brave Girls debuted in 2011 with the single “The Difference” as a five-member group. However, the group has undergone multiple lineup changes and currently consists of four members: Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna. The group’s song “Rollin’” from 2017 unexpectedly went viral in 2021 shooting the girls to fame.
EPs, Singles & Remakes
We Ride (single, 2020)
Rollin’ (new version) (single, 2018)
Rollin’ (EP, 2017)
Yoo-hoo (single, 2016)
High Heels (EP, 2016)
Deepended (single, 2016)
For You (single, 2013)
Re-Issue (EP, 2012)
Easily (single, 2011)
Back To Da Future (EP, 2011)
Brave Girls: The Difference (single, 2011)
