Brave Girls

#Artist Search l 2021-03-29


Genres: K-pop, dance

Labels: Brave

Current Members: Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, Yuna

Active from: 2011


Brave Girls is a girl group that was established by producer Brave Brothers in 2011. Brave Girls debuted in 2011 with the single “The Difference” as a five-member group. However, the group has undergone multiple lineup changes and currently consists of four members: Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji and Yuna. The group’s song “Rollin’” from 2017 unexpectedly went viral in 2021 shooting the girls to fame.


EPs, Singles & Remakes

We Ride (single, 2020)

Rollin’ (new version) (single, 2018)

Rollin’ (EP, 2017)

Yoo-hoo (single, 2016)

High Heels (EP, 2016)

Deepended (single, 2016)

For You (single, 2013)

Re-Issue (EP, 2012)

Easily (single, 2011)

Back To Da Future (EP, 2011)

Brave Girls: The Difference (single, 2011)

