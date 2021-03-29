LOONA charts new history on US radio chart

Rival Parties’ Approval Ratings ahead of April By-election
LOONA has set a new record for a K-pop girl group on a key North American radio chart.
LOONA’s “Star” ranked no. 37 on Mediabase’s Top 40 chart in the week of March 14-20, staying on the chart for nine straight weeks. The weekly chart tracks airplay at radio stations across North America.
The nine-week streak is the longest for any K-pop girl group with “Ice Cream,” the collaboration between US pop star Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK staying on the chart for eight consecutive weeks.
