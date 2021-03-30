To All Guys Who Loved Me (5) 잘 어울려요!

Lines

Seo-yoon : 이거, 팔찌 돌려드리려고 보니까 망가졌더라구요. 그래서 하나 샀어요.

I wanted to give this bracelet back to you, but it was broken. So, I bought another one.

Do-kyum : 아니에요. 괜찮습니다.

It’s okay. Don’t worry about it.

Seo-yoon : 받아주세요. 목걸이도 찾아주셨는데 감사 인사는 드리고 싶어요.

제가 해드릴게요.

Please take it. You found the necklace and I wanted to thank you for it. It’s on me.

Do-kyum : 아니 괜찮..

It’s alright…

Seo-yoon : 너무 잘 어울려요!

It really suits you!





Expression of the Week

잘 어울려요! (it suits you)





잘 – adv. well; as in a very appropriate and proper manner

어울리다 – v. harmonize or go well with; to be harmonious with each other naturally





Casual – 잘 어울려!

Formal – 잘 어울려요!





>>[잘 어울리다] is a frequently used expression to say one thing is in harmony with another thing. For example, the expression can be used as in the dialogue tell someone that something (the bracelet) looks good on them.





>>The expression can also be used to describe people who seem to suit each other well, as in a couple.





>>The negative form of the expression is [잘 안 어울려요] which means something does not go well with another thing.



