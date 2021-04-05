SHINee’s concert draws fans from 120 countries worldwide

COVID-19 Vaccination Procedure
K-pop boy group SHINee’s livestream concert has attracted fans from over 120 countries worldwide.
Held on Sunday, April 4, the event drew 130,000 fans from 120 countries including the US, Japan and Italy. Meanwhile, concert related hashtags like #SHINee and #SHINee_BeyondLive were top trending keywords in Colombia, Canada and New Zealand during the concert.
SHINee’s livestream concert, “Beyond Live - SHINee: Shinee World” was streamed worldwide via Naver V Live.
