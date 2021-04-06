To All Guys Who Loved Me (6) 오래 기다리셨죠?

COVID-19 Vaccination Procedure
#Drama Lines l 2021-04-05
Lines
Hyun-ju : 죄송해요. 오래 기다리셨죠?
I’m sorry. Did you have to wait a long time?
Ji-woo : 아닙니다. 36년 밖에 안 기다렸습니다.
That’s alright. I only waited 36 years.
Hyun-ju : 아…
Ah…
Ji-woo : 내려가시죠.
Let’s go down.
Hyun-ju : 예.
Yes.
Expression of the Week
오래 기다리셨죠? (you must have waited a long time)
오래 – adv. long; as in for a long time
기다리다 – v. to wait; to spend time until a person or time comes or a certain event is realized
Casual – 오래 기다렸지?
Formal – 오래 기다리셨죠?
>>[오래 기다리셨죠?] is used to express an apology by someone who is late to an appointment or meeting
>>[오래] can be replaced with [많이], which means “a lot.” [많이 기다리셨죠?]
>>A more formal way of expressing the apology, especially to strangers or elders is [오래 기다리시게 해서 죄송합니다] which means “I am sorry for making you wait a long time.”
