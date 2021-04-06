To All Guys Who Loved Me (6) 오래 기다리셨죠?

Lines

Hyun-ju : 죄송해요. 오래 기다리셨죠?

I’m sorry. Did you have to wait a long time?

Ji-woo : 아닙니다. 36년 밖에 안 기다렸습니다.

That’s alright. I only waited 36 years.

Hyun-ju : 아…

Ah…

Ji-woo : 내려가시죠.

Let’s go down.

Hyun-ju : 예.

Yes.





Expression of the Week

오래 기다리셨죠? (you must have waited a long time)





오래 – adv. long; as in for a long time

기다리다 – v. to wait; to spend time until a person or time comes or a certain event is realized





Casual – 오래 기다렸지?

Formal – 오래 기다리셨죠?





>>[오래 기다리셨죠?] is used to express an apology by someone who is late to an appointment or meeting





>>[오래] can be replaced with [많이], which means “a lot.”  [많이 기다리셨죠?]





>>A more formal way of expressing the apology, especially to strangers or elders is [오래 기다리시게 해서 죄송합니다] which means “I am sorry for making you wait a long time.”



