Rose sets 2 Guinness World Records

COVID-19 Vaccination Procedure
2021-04-06
2021-04-12
Rose, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has set two Guinness World Records (GWR) with her recent solo debut.
Her solo EP “R” was released in March. The title track “On the Ground” has been certified by GWR as the most-watched YouTube music video in its first 24 hours of release by a solo K-pop artist with 41.6 million views.
Rose was also certified by GWR as the first artist to top the Billboard Global chart both as a solo artist and a group act.
2021-04-06
2021-03-30
2021-03-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >