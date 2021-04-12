Rose sets 2 Guinness World Records

ⓒ YG Entertainment

Rose, a member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has set two Guinness World Records (GWR) with her recent solo debut.





Her solo EP “R” was released in March. The title track “On the Ground” has been certified by GWR as the most-watched YouTube music video in its first 24 hours of release by a solo K-pop artist with 41.6 million views.





Rose was also certified by GWR as the first artist to top the Billboard Global chart both as a solo artist and a group act.