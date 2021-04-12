Mamamoo to hold online concert on British music streaming service





Mamamoo will be holding an online concert through a British streaming service next month.





The group will perform their hit songs and share behind-the-scenes moments on the British service LIVENow’s K-pop series on May 1. The show, titled “LIVENow K-pop Presents Mamamoo” will be streamed worldwide at different times to reach more audiences.





LIVENow offers various content on music, sports and comedy and has been preparing the K-pop series in collaboration with Seoul-based TR Entertainment.