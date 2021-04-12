Menu Content

5th BTS MV tops 900 mln views

2021-04-12

K-POP Connection


Another music video for the globally popular group BTS has recorded over 900 million views. 


The MV for BTS’ 2017 hit “MIC Drop” recorded the milestone on Sunday, April 11, becoming the group’s 5th song to break the 900 million threshold. The record was set only three days after BTS’ “Fake Love” also topped 900 million YouTube views. 


The music video for “MIC Drop” was uploaded in 2017. 

