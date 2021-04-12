Veteran Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung wins BAFTA award

ⓒ Pancinema

Veteran actress Youn Yuh-jung has won best supporting actress at this year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards.





She won the award for her role in the film “Minari” about a Korean immigrant family settling in rural Arkansas.





Youn is the first South Korean actor to win an acting award at BAFTA. Previously, two Korean films “The Handmaiden” and “Parasite” were awarded BAFTA’s foreign-language film prizes.