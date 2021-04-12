Culture Day in April - “A Star with Sudney’s Longing”

COVID-19 Vaccination Procedure
2021-04-06
2021-04-12
Date: April 28
Venue: Daegu Au Art Center, Hamji Hall
Daegu’s Au Art Center presents a Culture Day concert for April titled “A Star with Sudney’s Longing”. The performance will take place on April 28 at Hamji Hall and feature Korean Culture Community B.O.K (Beauty of Korea) and Sudney performing fusion traditional Korean music. All tickets cost 5,000 won and can be purchased through ticketlink. For more information, visit www.hbcf.or.kr.
2021-04-06
2021-03-30
2021-03-30
This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >