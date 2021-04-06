To All Guys Who Loved Me (7) 말하지 말랬는데

COVID-19 Vaccination Procedure
Hyun-ju’s dad: 우리 딸 저녁 먹었어?
Did Hyun-ju have dinner already?
Hyun-ju’s mom: 대표님이랑 술마셨대. 말하지 말랬는데.
She had a drink with her boss. She told me not to say anything.
Dad: 왜 말하면 안 되는데요? 회사 기밀이야?
Why shouldn’t she say anything? Is it a company secret?
Do-kyum: 제가 대표를 싫어해서요.
Because I don’t like her boss.
Dad: 왜?
Why?
Do-kyum: 그냥요. 저 먼저 일어날게요.
I just do. May I be excused?
Dad: 벌써 가게? 현주 금방 왔는데..
Leaving already? Hyun-ju just got here…
Do-kyum: 작업이 밀려서요. 다음에 또 올게요.
I have some work left to do. I’ll come again soon.
Expression of the Week
말하지 말랬는데 (she) told me not to say anything
말하다 – v. to say, to verbally express one’s thoughts or feelings
말다 – auxiliary v. do not; used to indicate the ban of an action in the preceding statement.
Casual – 말하지 말랬는데
Polite – 말하지 말랬어요
>>This expression is commonly used when the speaker has been told not to disclose a fact or a secret by someone else.
>>In the dialogue, the person who has told the mother to keep the fact that Hyun-ju had a drink with her boss a secret is Hyun-ju herself. As the subject can be omitted in Korean, Hyun-ju has been omitted in the dialogue, but included in the English as “she.”
