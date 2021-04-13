Menu Content

Bleeding-hearts

2021-04-13

News



Dicentra, also known as bleeding-hearts, has burst into bloom at Boksan Temple in Chilgok, South Gyeongsang Province, resembling red lotus lanterns hung on Buddha's Birthday. 


(Yonhap News) 

