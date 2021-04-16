Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sell Your Haunted House

2021-04-16

A life-long exorcism drama in which a licensed real estate agent teams up with a fake exorcist to fight off evil spirits solving unfortunate mysteries that sound real estate property together.


List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >