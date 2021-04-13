No. 2 Diplomats of S. Korea, US Hold Phone Talks

ⓒYONHAP News

The No. 2 diplomats of South Korea and the United States held phone talks on Friday to discuss bilateral ties and other issues of mutual concern.

According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun spoke by phone with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Friday morning.

The ministry said the two sides discussed bilateral issues, including the upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and President Joe Biden.

During the talks, the two officials reaffirmed efforts for close coordination to further develop the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Choi and Sherman agreed to work together for a successful summit between Moon and Biden, scheduled for the second half of May.

The two sides also agreed to hold in-person talks as soon as possible.