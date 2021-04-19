LIVENow K Pop presents MAMAMOO

Date: May 1

Venue: online





Mamamoo will be the first act to perform on LIVENow’s new K-pop series next month. The “LIVENow K-Pop Present MAMAMOO” will take place online through the live streaming platform on May 1. The show will be screened multiple times according to region. The group will not only perform but also take fans backstage to share their personal stories through the online event.