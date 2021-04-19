Menu Content

Jung Yong-hwa to release new EP in Chinese

2021-04-19

K-POP Connection

ⓒ Warner Music Taiwan

Singer and actor Jung Yong-hwa will release a new EP in Chinese. The new album will include collaborations with Singaporean singer/songwriter JJ Lin and Moroccan-Dutch DJ R3hab. 

Titled “Stay in Touch,” the four-track album will be released on June 22, which is Jung’s birthday. Ahead of the release, Jung released the single “Checkmake” (R3hab Remix) on April 16. 

